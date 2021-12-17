Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Drops By 35.6%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of HMCO stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,943,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 329,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.