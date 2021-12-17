Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expands By 39.1%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

IMV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMV by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

