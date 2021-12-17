Short Interest in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Decreases By 38.8%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,300 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.