Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Decreases By 31.6%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

INDY stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.