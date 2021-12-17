Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Grows By 44.4%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 676.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,747. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

