Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Drops By 35.5%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of JENGQ stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
