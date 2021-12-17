Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Drops By 35.5%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JENGQ stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

