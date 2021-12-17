Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Decreases By 37.1%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 41,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,990,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

