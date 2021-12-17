Short Interest in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Decreases By 35.7%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth $965,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth $724,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

