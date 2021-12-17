Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Increases By 42.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MALRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

MALRY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.