Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Drops By 36.0%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of MLLCF stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

