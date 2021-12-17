Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Increases By 42.6%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NMMC remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,843. North Mountain Merger has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 831,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 696.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 8.1% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

