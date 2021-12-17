Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Decreases By 35.5%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OPGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OpGen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OpGen during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.75.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.