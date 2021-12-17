Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Increases By 53.8%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $15.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

