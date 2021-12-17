Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Rises By 54.6%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTRS opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

