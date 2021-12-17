Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Grows By 38.6%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Pason Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

