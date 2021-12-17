Short Interest in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Grows By 50.9%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.17 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.