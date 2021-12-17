Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Rises By 50.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TYOYY stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.44. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $283.49.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

