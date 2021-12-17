Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Declines By 34.8%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. TDK has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About TDK
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.