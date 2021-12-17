Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Drops By 39.1%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

