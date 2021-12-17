Short Interest in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Grows By 53.3%

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $4,575,000.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

