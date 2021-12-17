Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Increases By 41.0%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 88,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 95.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

