Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Increases By 53.7%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

URG opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.52. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $96,912.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 628,267 shares of company stock worth $1,131,034. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 112.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

