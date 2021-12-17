Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Drops By 35.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. Valneva has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VALN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

