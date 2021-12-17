Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Decreases By 31.8%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,249,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 6,230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of WLBMF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

