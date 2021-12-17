Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Decreases By 31.8%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,249,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 6,230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Shares of WLBMF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Wallbridge Mining
