Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Declines By 35.7%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Weidai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weidai by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weidai alerts:

Weidai stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.