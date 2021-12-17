Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Increases By 52.1%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the November 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.77. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 2,634.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

