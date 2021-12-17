Short Interest in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Decreases By 33.1%

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.16 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

