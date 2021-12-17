Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Grows By 38.6%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,011,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 3,617,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.0 days.

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. ZIP has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIZTF. Jefferies Financial Group cut ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut ZIP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

