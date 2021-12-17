Shutterstock Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,854 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,402% compared to the average volume of 194 put options.

NYSE SSTK traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 529,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

