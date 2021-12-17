Shutterstock Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,854 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,402% compared to the average volume of 194 put options.
NYSE SSTK traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 529,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.
Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
