Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMEGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMEGF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

