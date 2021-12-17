Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €64.94 ($72.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €60.85 and a 200-day moving average of €56.59.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

