Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €64.94 ($72.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €60.85 and a 200-day moving average of €56.59.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.