Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SRRA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,033. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $340.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

