Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 419,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 336,658 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

