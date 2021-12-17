Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

