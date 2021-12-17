Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.03 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.