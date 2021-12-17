Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of Crocs worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 268.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $892,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 179.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $51,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

CROX stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.