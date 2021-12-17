Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 159,238 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 482.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,238 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,413 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 557.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 674.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 436.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

