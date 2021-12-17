Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 29,046 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

