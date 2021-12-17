Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average of $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.