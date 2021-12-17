Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,027 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average is $258.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

