Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.49 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.