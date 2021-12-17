Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 377 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $324.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

