Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

