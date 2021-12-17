Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 521,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $61.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

