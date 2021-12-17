Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $253.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.