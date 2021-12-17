Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 99.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

