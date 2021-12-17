Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 38.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total transaction of $7,470,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,903.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,765.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

