Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $181,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

