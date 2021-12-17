Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,025,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,085,000 after buying an additional 418,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

ACN opened at $400.60 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.06. The company has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

