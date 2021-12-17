Signaturefd LLC Has $228.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 7.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $228,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average of $160.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

